22,166 Shares in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,153,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KORE Group alerts:

NYSE KORE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About KORE Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.