Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 16,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

