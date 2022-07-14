Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.