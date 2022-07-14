Sciencast Management LP Invests $138,000 in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.70. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lightwave Logic (Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.