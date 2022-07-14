Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,061. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -14.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.