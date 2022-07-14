Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $5,147,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ML traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.34.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.