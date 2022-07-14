Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,970 Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,156. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

In other news, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 92,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,886.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $820,512.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

