Sciencast Management LP Makes New $162,000 Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE HIPO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 2,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,670. The firm has a market cap of $448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. On average, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

