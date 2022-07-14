47,705 Shares in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LiveVox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LVOX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 2,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,305. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.02.

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

