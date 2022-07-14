Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 30,886 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $733.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last ninety days.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

