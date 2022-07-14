Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.06% of Virgin Orbit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Shares of VORB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,294. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06.

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Virgin Orbit Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.