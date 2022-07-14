Analyzing Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 11.48% 6.43% 0.82% Pathfinder Bancorp 25.53% 12.27% 1.03%

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 2.44 $9.60 million $1.04 25.34 Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.71 $12.41 million $2.19 8.84

Pathfinder Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Randolph Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Randolph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs; cash management solutions, including ACH origination, wire transfer, positive pay, and account reconciliation; and digital banking services. It operates five branch offices in Massachusetts; six loan production offices; and lending centers located in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2022, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

