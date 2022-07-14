Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 42,401 Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $17,701,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $247,009,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $18,705,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNCE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,821. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

