Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 82,615 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sharecare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 2,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,532. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

