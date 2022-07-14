Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -525.50, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

