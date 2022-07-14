Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 20,058 Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,240,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

CELU traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 211,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,483. Celularity Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $573.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

