27,216 Shares in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

In other NextNav news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,266,004 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,129.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 120,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $286,931.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,564,401 shares in the company, valued at $30,028,918.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,989,909 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,770 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 8,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,438. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

NN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.