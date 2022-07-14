Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,790.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,597 shares of company stock worth $322,102 over the last three months.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,955. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

