18,348 Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MNTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.69 and a beta of -0.09.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

