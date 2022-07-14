Critical Survey: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) vs. ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ParkerVision alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ParkerVision and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 169.74%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -283.39% Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $140,000.00 161.69 -$12.33 million ($0.13) -2.23 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.16 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.17

ParkerVision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats ParkerVision on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ParkerVision Company Profile (Get Rating)

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.