Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.06. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,305. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

