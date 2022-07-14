38,695 Shares in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of SOND traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.74. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.91 and a 12 month high of 10.88.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The company had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOND shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.