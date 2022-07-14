TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $28.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in TuSimple by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

