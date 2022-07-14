Sciencast Management LP Makes New $190,000 Investment in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 11,449.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,720,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,248,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,117. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,340. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

