Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $90.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

