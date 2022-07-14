Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) vs. Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Head to Head Survey

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68%

This table compares Grove and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 3.05 $2.98 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.95 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grove and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 503.74%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Grove.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Grove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grove beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

