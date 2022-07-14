9,315 Shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Sciencast Management LP owned 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,132 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 73,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 551.26 and a current ratio of 551.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.