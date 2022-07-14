Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $8,897,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,281,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.