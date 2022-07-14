Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,046,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $50,646,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,330,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

