Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Financial Survey

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Old Second Bancorp 12.26% 11.41% 0.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sberbank of Russia and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.85%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.24 $20.04 million $0.60 22.98

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Old Second Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia (Get Rating)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

