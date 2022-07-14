Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,688 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688 ($20.08).
A number of analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 850 ($10.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,415 ($16.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($118,986.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,720 in the last quarter.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
