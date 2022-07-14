ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.67 ($2.87).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTEC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.39) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 255 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CTEC opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4,316.00. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($58,610.85).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

