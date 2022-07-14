Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

