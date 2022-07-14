Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

