Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

