Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE DGX opened at $133.09 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.