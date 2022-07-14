Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

