Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

