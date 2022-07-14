Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $81.42 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,552,660. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

