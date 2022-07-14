Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 841 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 139,601 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

OXY stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,324,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,642,974 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

