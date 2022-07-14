Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 442 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $259.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average is $270.46.

