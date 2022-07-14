IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $359.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

