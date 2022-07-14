Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,671.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,908 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 217,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

