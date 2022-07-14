Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

