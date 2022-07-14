Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after buying an additional 491,481 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

