SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

