Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Shares of EW opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

