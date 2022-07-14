Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,331 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $51.75 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

