Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 568 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,690,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $268.30 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.88.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.