Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 568 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,690,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $268.30 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.88.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.