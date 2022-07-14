Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 807.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

FCPI stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.